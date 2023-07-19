Heartbreak and scandal… Boity promises to tell-all on new season of reality show

South African actress cum hip-hop star Boity has promised to reveal intimate details of her life on the second season of her reality show, Own Your Throne, where she is expected to address such drama as her break up with actor Anton Jafta and her assault brawl with Bujy Bikwa.

Boity confirmed that she was working on the second season of the reality series during an interview with TshisaLive.

The reality series, she said, would allow her to control her own “narrative” on events that occurred in her private life over the last few years.

“It’s a brand-new start for me, and I’m super-excited. I am working on [the reality show]. That is coming for sure. I can finally say that. I haven’t been sure for a while but now, I am sure. I’m an advocate for speaking out, being honest, and letting people in because I am in control of the narrative.”

While she promised to open up for her fans, Boity remained mum about the issues that a new season of the reality series will touch upon.

“At my own time I will have a conversation, and I want to address everything on my own platforms and in spaces where I control the narrative.

“Anything people have questions about regarding anything — and I know people have questions about a lot that I have not touched on — I want to use my own platforms to confront those things. The time will come, and it will be in a controlled environment.”

Boity expressed joy at the fact that her PA, Bob Sithole, had witnessed a sudden rise to stardom after the end of Own Your Throne’s first season, with the entertainer popularly known as Bobby Blanco becoming a household name in showbiz circles.

“I am so proud of Bobby Blanco that he took the opportunity of Own Your Throne and he flew with it because he is killing it right now.

“With Bash, obviously I’ve changed management, but we’re still good and I love that he is also flourishing tremendously, It’s been a matter of us growing, it’s been three years and we are all growing and finding our new roots.”