Police name four victims of fatal road accident near Mabvuku turn-off

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) have named the four victims of a fatal road accident which occurred along the Harare-Mutare Road near the Mabvuku turn-off on Monday at around 0530 hours.

The victims have been positively identified by their next of kin as: Roseline Mudzimbasekwa (38) of Zimre Park, Harare, Sharon Chigwada (46) of New Mabvuku, Harare and Michael Mumanyi (46) of Fairview, Ruwa.

“A Honda Fit vehicle with four passengers on board hit a pedestrian before veering to the right where it was involved in a head on collision with another Honda Fit vehicle with one passenger on board,” the police statement said.

“The bodies of the victims were taken to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals mortuary for post mortem while the injured are admitted at the same hospital,” the statement ended.

Meanwhile police in Gweru have arrested Tatenda Gundani (27) and Wedzerai Matongo (42) in connection with a case of murder in which Cephas Dick (65) was found dead with multiple injuries all over the body on 16/07/23 in the bush at Pfumai Village, Chirumanzu, Charandura.

The victim was allegedly last seen arguing with the suspects after he had accused them of theft while drinking beer at a homestead at Pfumai Village on 15/07/23.

Police in Harare are also appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a hit-and-run road traffic accident which occurred along Mutare Road opposite Masimba main gate, Mutangadura on 17/07/23.

A man (33) was killed after being hit by an unknown motorist who did not stop after the accident. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.