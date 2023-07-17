‘Mnangagwa underestimates me because of age and stature’ – Chamisa

Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa claims his rival President Emmerson Mnangagwa underestimates him because of his age and stature.

Mnangagwa (80) will be challenged in the ballot by Chamisa (45) and nine others in the plebiscite to be held on the 23rd of August.

Addressing a rally in Gweru on Sunday, Chamisa, the leader of the main opposition party claims that Mnangagwa undervalues him because of age and stature. He added, however, that he carries “God’s purpose” hence he will defeat the Zanu-PF leader.

“Mukoma (Mnangagwa) underestimates me because of age and stature. He must understand I’m carrying God’s purpose,” he said.

It doesn’t matter how much he tries. He can’t stop fate. By the 24th of August, mukoma will be heading to Kwekwe and we would’ve taken over. Who can defy God’s time?

“I’ve been traveling all over the country. Yesterday, I was in Silobela. Was in Gokwe, where Zanu has devalued cotton farming.”

Chamisa said people in Chiredzi asked him to restore their traditional land that was grabbed by either cooperates or powerful business people.

“In Chiredzi, they tasked me to restore them to their traditional land under a new government. We will give land and title deeds to the people,” he said.

CCC initially wanted to launch its rally in Bindura, Mashonaland Central, but they were blocked by the police who conveniently cited that the venue had no toilets.

Commenting on this, Chamisa blamed Mnangagwa for running scared.

“We had planned to launch in Mash Central. Mukoma feared we would have access to his territory. He doesn’t realise we’ve established a presence everywhere. This was just a formality.

“They’ve been stopping our meetings, but you can’t stop an idea whose time has come,” he said.

The opposition leader added that citizens were not happy about the way Zanu-PF has run the country for the past 43 years.

“There’s so much anger in the country. I’m always a topic on state media, yet I’ve not committed any crime. My desire is to help rebuild this country for the benefit of everyone. 43 years, we don’t even have a currency. There is no leadership in this country,” Chamisa, who is also a lawyer and pastor, said.