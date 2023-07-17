Two DStv Premiership clubs interested in Warriors goalkeeper Talbert Shumba

South African top flight clubs Marumo Gallants and Black Leopards are said to have shown interest in Zimbabwe Warriors goalkeeper Talbert Shumba.

The 33-year-old goalkeeper is currently unattached after parting ways with the Motsepe Foundation Championship side Casric Stars following the expiry of his contract with the club at the end of June.

Speaking to South African publication FARPost Shumba confirmed the clubs have inquired about his availability.

“Several clubs including Marumo Gallants have made inquiries but so far, there is nothing conclusive at the moment. Of course, there is one club that appears more serious,” he told the publication.

The ex-Chapungu goalkeeper has been plying his trade in South Africa’s lower division since August 2021 when he joined Casric Stars from Nkana FC.

Shumba was part of the Warriors team that played at the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon in January 2022.