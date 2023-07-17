Bindura man (22) sought over brutal murder of 81 year old woman

Police in Bindura, Mashonaland Central province are looking for Edmore Dube (22) in connection with the murder of 81 year-old Luiza Nyakata, who was attacked with a wooden log all over the body on Friday.

The reasons behind the attack on the octogenarian from Nyanhewe Village have not yet been established.

In Harare, the police are appealing for information which may assist investigations into the suspected murder of an unknown man whose body was picked up at the Bitumen World site in Pomona, on the outskirts of the capital.

The victim was found with bruises on the chest and back.

Meanwhile, the police have named the five people killed when the bus they were travelling in was involved in an accident along the Binga-Siabuwa road on Sunday, injuring twenty four other passengers.

National police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the dead were Peter Pendas Munsaka (36) of Magobo village in Siabuwa, Shadreck Munkuli (37) of Siachiyanze village, Sinampande, in Binga, Rosemary Mwinde (43), Kinizi Munsaka (3) of Kaningo village, Sinampande

in Siabuwa and Maria Mudenda (61) of Mukovela village, Snampande, also in Siabuwa.

The five died when the Stallion Cruise bus in which they were travelling was involved in an accident at the 5 km peg along the Binga-Siabuwa road near Masumo Bridge in the Samende area of Binga.

The bodies were taken to Binga District Hospital mortuary while the 24 injured passengers were receiving treatment at the same hospital. New Ziana