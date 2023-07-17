Journalists attacked by Zanu PF thugs during skirmishes at vending bays

Three journalists were assaulted by Zanu PF thugs in Bulawayo on Monday while they were covering skirmishes in the city between vendors and supporters of the ruling party.

According to a statement by media pressure group, MISA Zimbabwe, Annastacia Ndlovu a Bulawayo based journalist together with freelance journalists Pamenus Tuso and Lungelo Ndlovu were assaulted.

Ndlovu said she filed a report of the assault at Bulawayo Central Police Station.

“According to Ndlovu, she was approached by two of the supporters and asked to identify herself. She was then instructed to stop filming the skirmishes and her phone was taken away from her and the footage deleted from her device,” MISA said.

“Her phone was damaged in the process. She said her alleged assailants went on to slam her against one of the trucks that were parked nearby and she sustained injuries to her abdomen. The other journalists had by then fled the scene fearing for their safety.”

MISA Zimbabwe urged the police to investigate the matter and bring the culprits to book as this will send a strong message to would-be other perpetrators that crimes against journalists conducting their lawful duties will not be tolerated.

“We also implore journalists and other media workers to exercise extreme caution in line with the profession’s safety and security manuals when covering potentially volatile situations,’ MISA added.

The Zimbabwe Union of Journalists (ZUJ) also condemned the attack on the journalists.

“Journalist Annastacia Ndlovu has been assaulted by alleged Zanu PF members in Bulawayo CBD while doing her work even after identifying herself.

“This is gross violation of her rights, the constitution and the position of the party as enunciated by their secretary general Obert Mpofu at a recent meeting.

“In that engagement, Zanu PF committed to a zero tolerance on violation and harassment of journalists. We call upon Zanu PF in Bulawayo to help ensure the culprits are identified and arrested,” ZUJ said in a statement.

According to ZUJ, the Zanu PF mob targeted a total of five journalists – Annastacia Ndlovu, Lungelo Ndlovu, Simba Muparaganda, Pamenus Tuso and Lucky Tshuma.