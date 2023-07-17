Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Dynamos fan (47) found dead inside Barbourfields Stadium after match

Mpilo Hospital in the background of the stand where Dynamos fan died (right)
The body of a 47-year-old Dynamos supporter was found by council employees cleaning the Mpilo End at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo on Monday, over 30 hours after the Harare giants beat Chicken Inn 2-0 on Saturday.

Police issued a statement confirming the tragic development and have named the fan as Gibson Mahachi of Matshobana suburb.

“On July 17, at around 7AM, a Bulawayo City Council general hand was doing her cleaning duties at Barbourfields Stadium.

“When she approached Mpilo End bay she saw a body of the now deceased lying on the steps leading to the terraces. A police report was made.

“Investigations were carried out and it was revealed that the now deceased was one of the fans who were at Barbourfields Stadium during the Dynamos and Chicken Inn match and was drinking some hot stuff (strong distilled liquor) with his friends,” the police report added.

