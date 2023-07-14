Chitungwiza Hospital plans pauper’s burial for 18 unclaimed corpses

The Chitungwiza Central Hospital said on Friday it planned to give a paupers’ burial to 18 bodies that have been unclaimed from its mortuary for nearly a year.

In a public notice, the hospital authorities appealed to relatives of the deceased, comprising two women and 16 men whose bodies have been in the hospital mortuary since August last year, to claim the bodies and give them decent burials if they want to avoid their loved ones being given paupers’ burials.

The relatives wishing to claim any of the bodies can contact the hospital and have 21 days to do so before they are given paupers’ burials.

A few of the bodies are of patients who died at the hospital and are therefore positively identified, while the rest are bodies brought in by police such as road accident, murder and drowning victims. New Ziana