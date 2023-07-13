Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather lands in Zimbabwe for Zanu-PF campaign

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has landed in Zimbabwe to assist the ruling Zanu-PF party with its campaign ahead of the 2023 elections scheduled for August 23.

Mayweather reportedly charges over US$500,000 per appearance, and in the midst of an economic crisis and poorly resourced hospitals in the country, the trip exposes skewed priorities by those in power.

Mr Money, as Mayweather is affectionately known, is in the country on a three-day visit dubbed ‘The Motherland Tour’.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s ally Scott Sakupwanya, who is vying for the Mabvuku Tafara parliamentary seat is said to be behind the trip.

The boxer arrived at Robert Mugabe International Airport aboard a private jet. He was received by a team of rich Zanu-PF elites who were led by Sakupwanya, a prominent controversial gold dealer.

A music concert will be held in Mabvuku today (Thursday) where Jah Prayzah will perform. It is all about convincing the local people to vote for Sakupwanya and Mnangagwa in the upcoming election.

Mayweather, who officially retired with a perfect 50-0 record in 2017 after beating UFC superstar Conor McGregor is also expected to meet the President during his three day visit.

Commentators are accusing Zanu-PF of abusing resources to bring Mayweather when ordinary people are struggling.

Pedzisai Ruhanya said: “These people are extremely arrogant. Now they are bringing the likes of Mayweather for millions to mislead thousands in Mabvuku who are struggling. The masses must see the arrogance and abuse of resources by Zanu-PF.”

Investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono castigated Zanu-PF elites for allegedly stealing the country’s resources and failing to deliver on important priorities like health while paying millions to bring Mayweather.

“This only happens in a Banana Republic where citizens are taken advantage of and expected to celebrate their misery and assumed to be non-thinkers.

“Only fools would celebrate people who plunder the country’s natural resources and bring American boxers paying them millions whilst hospitals have no medication, no radiotherapy cancer treatment machines, no clean drinking water and citizens are dying from cholera, 95% unemployment, hyperinflation, potholed roads, no books in schools, discredited currency, opposition politicians in jail and more!

“Remember that 2500 women die every year giving birth because there are no maternity theaters.

“Remember that the biggest hospital only has ONE maternity theater built by Ian Smith in 1977.

“Remember that many Zimbabweans are going to bed on empty stomachs.

“Remember that all these things could be fixed if the Gold was not being plundered by a few,” he said.