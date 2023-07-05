The Chevrons are overrated says ex-DeMbare striker Takesure Chinyama

Former Dynamos and Orlando Pirates talismanic striker Takesure Chinyama has said the Zimbabwe Cricket team (The Chevrons) are overrated.

Chinyama’s remarks come after the Chevrons saw their World Cup dream being shattered following a painful and shocking defeat to Scotland at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Tuesday.

The Dave Houghton coached side that had a brilliant start in the ongoing ICC World Cup qualifiers lost a crucial match by 31 runs leading to their elimination from World Cup qualification.

Zimbabwe were bundled out for 203 runs in their chase of 235 in the Super Six stage match.

It is the heartbreaking defeat that has seen the ex-Zimbabwe international striker taking to his official Facebook page to take a dig at the Chevrons who were favourites to win the qualifiers.

“Zimbabwe cricket is overrated,” the 40-year-old who also had a stint in Poland sarcastically shared on his timeline.

The defeat means Zimbabwe will miss the 2023 edition of the ICC World Cup set to take place in India later this year.