Jah Prayzah postpones trip to Germany over ‘factors outside our control’

Zimbabwean musician Jah Prayzah, real name Mukudzei Mukombe, has postponed his performance at the Afro Euro Culture Concert in Bahrenfeld, Germany due to challenges involving “external aspects of the event organisation”.

Jah Prayzah’s camp last week confirmed that he would be on his tour of Germany this week where he was billed to perform at Afro Cultural Euro Connect Festival in Hamburg, Germany.

The show is set for July 8.

He was going to be supported by other local acts who include King Labash, Godfatha Templeman and others.

But the “Chiremerera” singer on Monday announced the postponement of the concert citing unforeseen challenges.

“I hope this message finds you well. I’m reaching out to share some news that’s as disappointing for me to relay, as it will be for you to receive.

“Our much-anticipated concert in Bahrenfeld, Germany has been postponed. This has been due to factors outside our control, involving unforeseen difficulties with the event organisation and venue,”he wrote on his official Facebook page.

“As an artist, it’s always my priority to connect with you through my music, and I understand that many of you were excited and had made arrangements to join us for this concert. The decision to postpone the concert was not in my hands, but I feel it’s important to share this with you.

“I want to emphasize that the challenges we are facing involve external aspects of the event organization, and these do not in any way impact my commitment and readiness to perform for you. I know this news comes as a disappointment, and for that, I am truly sorry.

“I deeply appreciate your understanding and patience. Your continued love and support mean the world to me. Let’s stay positive and hopeful, and we will dance together again soon,” he said.