Misuzulu kaZwelithini: South Africa’s Zulu king denies being poisoned

South Africa’s Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has denied allegations that he may have been poisoned, saying in a video that he was in good health.

It comes amid conflicting concerns after the Zulu traditional prime minister said over the weekend that the king was being treated in neighbouring Eswatini for suspected poisoning.

Chief Mangosuthu Buthelezi had said that the king was in hospital following the sudden death of one of his senior advisers, also of suspected poisoning. The king’s official spokesman denied it and said he was in “perfect health”.

But in the video shared with South African media, the king said he had been scheduled to go for his regular medical check-ups, which he decided to do in Eswatini.

“[It’s] not because I have been poisoned, I am not poisoned. I am well. I feel 100%.

“I’m happy, everything is well functioning, there is no poison whatsoever. So please people, mostly to the Zulu people, the Zulu royal family also to remind everyone to please don’t listen to everything that people say,” he said.

King Misuzulu is also quoted as telling the AFP news agency on the phone from Eswatini that he was “very fit and sound”.

The 48-year-old king ascended to the throne last year following the death of his father King Goodwill Zwelithini amid a bitter row over the royal succession. BBC News