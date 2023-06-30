Zimbabwe netball team announce 15 member squad for World Cup in SA

Zimbabwe netball team [The Gems] have announced a provisional 15 member squad ahead of the World Cup tournament scheduled for Cape Town, South Africa from July 28 to August 6.

The Gems’ technical department took to their social media pages to announce the experienced squad led by captain Felistus Kwangwa together with the vice-captain Claris Kwaramba.

Goalkeeper Sharleen Makusha as well as shooters Sharon Bwanali and Joice Takaidza are some of the seasoned players who have been included in coach Ropafadzo Mutsauki’s squad.

Mutsauki believes “experience is the best teacher. I think the experience they have is what we need since some going for the first time may panic.”

“So that experience is what we want and what we consider because it’s very important at this level of games we are going to play. I’m happy we have several players we are taking to the World Cup for the second time.”

The foreign based duo of Kangwa and Nalani Makunde who play in United Kingdom and Australia respectively, has been sent the training programme and is set to join others next week.

Government has chipped in with some funding to capacitate the Gems who are appearing at the Netball World Cup for the second successive time.

Gems’ squad:

Joice Takaidza, Tafadzwa Matura, Sharon Bwanali, Nalani Makunde, Nicole Muzanenamo, Beaula Hlungwani, Claris Kwaramba, Progress Moyo, Felisitus Kwangwa, Takadanaishe Zimusi, Elizabeth Mushore, Sharleen Makusha Ursula Ndlovu, Paidamoyo Tinoza, Tafadzwa Mawango.