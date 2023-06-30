Sean Williams tons up again as Zimbabwe move closer to World Cup qualification

Bulawayo, Zimbabwe – In a thrilling encounter at the Queens Sports Club, Zimbabwe secured a crucial victory against Oman, moving one step closer to qualifying for the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

A stellar batting performance led by Sean Williams, who registered his second consecutive century in the tournament, propelled Zimbabwe to a hard-fought 14-run win.

Having remained unbeaten in the group stages, Zimbabwe entered the Super Six stage with a total of four points. Their dominant form continued as they overcame Oman’s challenge, adding another two points to their tally and bringing their total to six.

The hosts now require just one win from their remaining matches against Sri Lanka and Scotland to secure their place in the highly anticipated World Cup.

Winning the toss, Oman elected to field first, hoping to restrict Zimbabwe’s batting line-up. However, the home team had other plans as they built a formidable total of 332 for the loss of seven wickets in their allotted 50 overs.

Williams showcased his exceptional form with a scintillating knock of 142 runs off just 103 balls, setting the foundation for Zimbabwe’s imposing score. Despite losing early wickets, partnerships with Wessly Madhevere (23) and Sikandar Raza (42) ensured the hosts recovered strongly.

Oman’s bowlers fought valiantly, with Fayyaz Butt claiming four wickets for 79 runs. Fayyaz dismissed both Madhevere and Raza, briefly halting Zimbabwe’s surge. However, Luke Jongwe’s blistering unbeaten knock of 43 off just 28 deliveries propelled his team to an even more commanding total, proving crucial in the end.

Chasing 333 runs for victory, Oman’s openers, Kashyap Prajapati and Jatinder Singh, got off to a solid start, posting a 29-run partnership. Prajapati played with intent, scoring a brilliant century to keep his team in contention. Aqib Ilyas (45) and Zeeshan Maqsood (37) also contributed with valuable knocks, pushing the score along.

However, Zimbabwe’s bowlers maintained their composure and picked up crucial wickets at regular intervals. Blessing Muzarabani and Tendai Chatara picked up three wickets apiece, curbing Oman’s progress.

A remarkable catch by Sikandar Raza off Muzarabani dismissed the dangerous Prajapati, effectively denting Oman’s chances. Despite spirited resistance from Ayaan Khan (47) and Mohammad Nadeem (30*), the required run rate soared beyond their reach.

With the match hanging in the balance, Luke Jongwe showcased his exceptional fielding skills, pulling off a stunning catch on the boundary to remove Kaleemullah.

Oman fought hard, and Zeeshan Maqsood launched a late onslaught, hitting a six and a four off the final over. However, his dismissal off the last ball left Oman agonizingly short by 14 runs.

The thrilling victory places Zimbabwe in a favorable position, requiring just one win from their upcoming clashes against Sri Lanka and Scotland to secure their spot in the prestigious ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

The team’s recent form, led by the exceptional performances of Sean Williams, has injected confidence and excitement among Zimbabwean cricket enthusiasts. The nation eagerly awaits the outcome of these crucial matches as their beloved team aims to make its mark on the global stage once again.