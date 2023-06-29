US$4 billion Pomona City offers Zimbabweans “Dubai Dream” in Harare

The unveiling of WestProp Holdings’ signature gatehouse at Pomona City has signaled the commencement of the massive US$4 billion ‘city within a city development’ that will offer an opportunity for Zimbabweans to live the “Dubai Dream” while in Harare, said the CEO and founder of the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange listed real estate company, Ken Sharpe.

Speaking at the official opening of the Pomona City gate whose estimated worth is US$650 000, Sharpe was upbeat and sounded bullish when he headlined the colourful ceremony which was graced by the company’s Chairman Michael Louis, Board of Directors customers and shareholders, contractors and management and staff.

Jah Prayzah, a prominent Zimbabwean musician and WestProp brand ambassador, was also present.

“Today marks the birth of a dream. The US$4 billion Pomona City vision. We at WestPop are building the future of Zimbabwe brick by brick and we will not stop until we have put 1 billion bricks in the ground.

“We have set this as our corporate strategy statement and our whole team is committed to making this a reality,” Sharpe said.

He added that the project will create employment and luxury accommodation among other benefits to Zimbabweans.

“The opening of the gatehouse entrance today is not just another US$650 000 investment (quite a lot of money for a gate if I may add) but rather signifies our confidence, resoluteness and urgency to create a new future.

“The ribbon cutting signals the breaking of all barriers real and imagined. It’s done and can’t be undone.

“We are here to build Harare and Zimbabwe. To create exceptional value, employment, and above all luxury accommodation and new office and retail offerings.

“We are going to recreate new land features that will see future properties here overlooking water bodies, green belts and eco parks as well as ultra-modern recreational facilities. We are here to stay and do our part in making Zimbabwe the doyen of Africa.

“This project is going to employ several hundreds of Zimbabweans as well as incite and excite a lot of movement in the building and construction industry value chain, setting a new bar and precedent that many others will follow.

“We are not jealous and encourage sharing what we have and giving our knowledge to our competitors to make our city a better place to live, work, shop and play in. Just to give a prelude in September we are going to launch another massive project at the luxury Hills Golf Estate in Warren Park.

“This will create many hundreds of jobs in addition to the other hundreds of jobs at Millennium Heights, Pokugara and Pomona City,” the prominent businessman said.

Sharpe further stated that the Pomona City will bring the envied Dubai living standards to Harare.

“We are all going to realise the big dream and surely re-live the dream of Bringing Dubai to Zimbabwe. For those of us who have always wanted to see how it is to stay in Dubai – this is going to be the opportune time to live the Dubai Dream – 10 388 km away from Dubai right here in Pomona City Harare.

“Taking you back to the event of the day – Our new Gate House is equipped with a sales office, guard room, surveillance cameras and gadgets including electronic and cloud based access technology aided by Al and a full solar green energy with batteries and a charge room to power the entire site 24/7.

“The whole community will be under surveillance to protect residents from robberies, thefts, petty crimes and to ensure the entire safety of the mixed use community.

“We have engaged our partner West Security who is at the forefront of ensuring our undisturbed wellbeing. It’s a total lifestyle solution. It’s the Dubai Dream,” Sharpe said.