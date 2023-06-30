Botswana top flight side Masitaoka FC part ways with Mandla ‘Lulu’ Mpofu

Botswana Premier League [BPL] outfit Masitaoka Football Club on Wednesday announced they had parted ways with former Chicken Inn and Highlanders FC head coach Mandla ‘Lulu’ Mpofu.

Mpofu leaves Masitaoka 11 months after he joined from Highlanders where he was sacked for poor results.

Upon his arrival at the Gaborone based side, the youthful gaffer signed a one-year contract with an option to renew.

However, the club through a statement dated 28 June 2023, wrote: “Masitaoka Football Club announces that the club will part ways with Head Coach Mandla Mpofu at the end of June 2023 when his contract expires.

“Mpofu was appointed Masitaoka FC coach in August 2022 and during his time with the club, he was in charge of 34 official matches [16W, 4D, 14L] in all competitions,” the statement reads.

“He has led us to a seventh-place finish in the Botswana Premier League 2022/23 campaign with 43 points, as well as taking us to the Orange FA Cup Season 4 Semi Finals.

“We have the highest degree of respect for Mandla as a coach and as a person, he has always conducted himself with professionalism and integrity.

“The club would like to thank Coach Mpofu for all his efforts and contribution at Masitaoka FC. We wish him well for the future. There will be no further comment until a new Head Coach appointment is made.”

The former Warriors assistant coach was shown the exit door one week after he was listed among the 2023 Orange Cup Coach of the Tournament nominees.

Mpofu’s sacking comes six months after another Zimbabwean international coach, who also coached in the same league, Philani ‘Beef’ Ncube was fired by Nico United.