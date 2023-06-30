Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Zim teenager Ronald Sithole signs first pro-contract with Gillingham FC

FootballFeaturedNews
By Tafadzwa Chigandiwa 29,140
Rising Zimbabwean teenage forward Ronald Sithole (left) has put pen to paper to sign his first professional deal with English League Two side Gillingham FC. (Picture via Gillingham FC)
Rising Zimbabwean teenage forward Ronald Sithole (left) has put pen to paper to sign his first professional deal with English League Two side Gillingham FC. (Picture via Gillingham FC)

Rising Zimbabwean teenage forward Ronald Sithole has put pen to paper to sign his first professional deal with English League Two side Gillingham FC.

Gillingham announced in a statement on Tuesday that the promising attacker together with teammates in Alex Giles and Sam Gale signed the contracts.

“The club is delighted to announce that Sam Gale, Alex Giles and Ronald Sithole have all put pen to paper on their first professional contracts at Priestfield Stadium,” wrote the club.

“All three will join the rest of the first-team squad on Wednesday when they report back for pre-season training. They signed their deals on Tuesday with manager Neil Harris and Chairman Brad Galinson in attendance.”

Ronald is the younger brother of Gerald Sithole who came through the Gillingham academy ranks before joining former Premier League side Bolton Wanderers.

Related Articles

UK born Zim teenager Gerald Sithole signs for Bolton…

29,472

The youthful forward who was born in England to Zimbabwean parents is a versatile player who plays both as a winger or as an outright striker.

Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments