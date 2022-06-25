UK born Zim teenager Gerald Sithole signs for Bolton Wanderers

England born Zimbabwean international forward Gerald Sithole (19) has officially joined English Football League (EFL) League One outfit Bolton Wanderers.

Sithole who is also eligible to turn out for the England national team, though he devoted himself to play for the Warriors, joins the Trotters after being released by his former club Gillingham at the end of last season.

According to the Bolton News, the English third tier side (Wanderers) roped in Sithole for their B-Team side.

“Bolton Wanderers have signed former Gillingham striker Gerald Sithole to play in their new B Team set-up,” the publication wrote in a story published on Friday.

“The 19-year-old, who can play across the front line, came through the youth system at Priestfield and has already made 22 senior appearances for the Gills.

“He was released at the end of last season and offered a trial with Wanderers, who feel he has promise and could adapt to their style of play this season.

“Wanderers have made a raft of new signings for their B Team set-up, which will also include a core of the club’s younger professionals and scholars.

“The side will play in the Central League but also have their fixture schedule supplemented by a series of friendly games against North West non-league opponents, where possible.”

Sithole made his Gillingham debut in April 2021 when he got introduced as a late substitute in a 2-2 stalemate against Northampton Town.

The 19-year-old forward scored his first senior goal against Crawley in the Carabao Cup in the just ended season.

The Wanderers former manager, Steve Evans, likened the budding star to Brentford and England striker, Ivan Toney, after scoring in an FA Cup game against Cheltenham Town last season.

“Gerald has got everything to be a really good player and I’m absolutely in love with him,” Evans told the Bolton News.

“He’s a really good finisher – his goal today was like an Ivan Toney finish.”

Sithole pledged his international career to Zimbabwe at the end of last year when he sent his document at the Zimbabwean Embassy in the UK to acquire a passport.