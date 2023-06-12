Terrence Dzvukamanja reportedly set to stay put at Orlando Pirates

Zimbabwe international forward Terrence Dzvukamanja could be set to remain at Orlando Pirates despite the uncertainty of his future with the Soweto giants given his contract expires in June.

The ex-Ngezi Platinum Stars attacking midfielder was once transfer listed by the Buccaneers in January after facing a difficult start to the season.

However, he proved his worth and also justified his stay at the club with his scoring prowess, netting eight goals in 13 games in all competitions.

Following his impressive performances, he became a key figure and quickly got into the plans of coach Jose Riveiro.

Few weeks ago, he netted the dramatic last minute winner to help Pirates win the Nedbank Cup after beating Sekhukhune United 2-1 while coming from behind.

As a result, Pirates who made a U-turn on selling the player are keen to keep him at the club for the 2023/24 season.

His agent Mike Makaab hinted the 29-year-old is likely set to stay in Soweto.

“He has one more season left at Pirates via an option and at the moment we’re speaking to the club and with Terrence of a possibility for a longer-term contract,” Makaab confirmed to iDiski Times.

“So we are in discussions as we talk, Terrence will remain at Orlando Pirates for the new season. It was a very tough spell for Terrence [in the beginning] but his professionalism and commitment to the club when he got a chance, was nothing short of remarkable.”

Dzvukamanja was at one point criticised by Pirates supporters who booed and jeered at him.

Albeit, the forward remained focused and his agent applauded him for showing professionalism during the that difficult and stressful phase

“He showed incredible professionalism and determination, I have no doubt in my mind the supporters at Pirates have seen what his capabilities are and I hope those who made his life difficult, feel pretty awful now,” he added.

“As a former Pirates coach, and it’s not only at Pirates, it’s at our big clubs in the country, when players go through a slump, instead of them embracing the player and lifting him, they tend to get on that players back and I find that totally unacceptable, the club does too but that’s in the past.”