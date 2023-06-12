Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Clubless Kuda Mahachi linked with move to boyhood club Highlanders

By Staff Reporter 30,829
Kuda Mahachi when he was still playing for Orlando Pirates in South Africa
Unattached former SuperSport United and Orlando Pirates winger Kuda ‘Nkembe’ Mahachi is said to be on the radar of his boyhood club Highlanders.

His agent Gibson Mahachi confirmed the transfer rumor to FARPost.

“For South African teams, there is nothing but I can confirm that Highlanders have made an inquiry.

“They want him to join the team during the June window. Like I have always said, we are not rushing because we want the best possible club for him.”

The speedy winger is currently clubless after being released by SuperSport in June 2022 following serious allegations of attempted murder and child abuse of his four-year-old son.

However, he was acquitted of the two serious allegations in November 2022 after Bulawayo regional magistrate Mark Dzira’s ruling indicated the State had failed to prove essential elements of the case.

Dzira also added that evidence given by the witnesses was contradictory and disjointed.

Since then, the 29-year-old midfielder has been club hunting.

He has been linked with a number of teams including local giants Chicken Inn, South Africa’s Martizburg United, Tanzanian champions Young Africans and Gibraltar Premier League side, FC Bruno’s Magpies.

