Gambian president Adama Barrow hints he may run for a third term in 2026

Gambian President Adama Barrow, who was re-elected in 2021, has hinted that he may run for a third term at the next election in 2026.

The Gambia does not have presidential term limits and the two previous presidents both served more than two decades in office.

During a meeting in the north of country President Barrow said those waiting for him to relinquish power have to wait a little longer.

The Gambian leader alleged that there were people going around telling Gambians that he wanted to step down and that they would soon take over the government. He said that he was not going anywhere.

Mr Barrow came to power in 2017, on an agreement that he would serve only three years and then step down – but he reneged on that campaign promise.

A new constitution drafted in 2019 included a two-term limit but was not passed by parliament.