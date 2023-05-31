ANC finds Magashule guilty of misconduct, he is ‘as good as expelled’

By Sihle Mavuso | IOL News |

Former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is facing expulsion from the governing party.

Magashule has been found guilty by the party’s national disciplinary hearing following the May 2021 attempt to suspend President Cyril Ramaphosa as party leader.

Magashule’s attempt at the time followed his own suspension by the party over his refusal to step aside.

That was after he was charged with corruption related to the asbestos case now before the Bloemfontein High Court.

The ANC’s step-aside rule compelled him to step aside as all leaders facing charges of serious misconduct should step aside.

Magashule dug in, forcing the party to suspend him, and that was announced by the late Jessie Duarte.

Even after he was suspended, Magashule dug in and announced that he was suspending Ramaphosa as party president.

“I have also, in accordance with the powers vested in me as the secretary-general of the ANC, and furthermore in full compliance with the relevant conference resolutions, summarily suspended the president of the ANC, Comrade Cyril Ramaphosa,” Magashule announced at the time.

In the end, his attempt failed, and Ramaphosa remained while he was forced out of party structures.

His matter dragged behind closed doors and on Wednesday, Mbalula announced that it has been concluded.

Mbalula was briefing the media following a meeting of the national working committee (NEC), which was held following their mission to party structures in the North West.

“Disciplinary matters: the ANC’s national disciplinary committee has been seized with the matter involving its former secretary-general, comrade Ace Magashule.

“The national disciplinary committee has made a finding in this regard of which a detailed statement to this effect will be sent to the media in terms of the outcome of the disciplinary hearing,” Mbalula said.

Some news reports are reporting that the committee gave Magashule an opportunity to make input before the findings were made, and he missed the deadline.

Furthermore, it was reported that he now faces expulsion, and this will be the first time a former secretary-general of the party is expelled for misconduct.