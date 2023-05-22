Pfumbidzai bids farewell to Chippa staff and teammates, set to join SuperSport

Former CAPS United defender Ronald Pfumbidzai took to his Twitter account to bid farewell to his Chippa United teammates and staff members after spending one season with the Chilli Boys.

The 28-year-old joined Chippa United in January 2022 as a free agent after he was released by Royal AM.

He played a pivotal role to help the side which finished the season struggling to survive relegation.

Pfumbidzai was on parade in what was his final match at Chippa when they drew 0-0 with Golden Arrows on Saturday.

He prepares himself for a new chapter at SuperSport United after signing a three-year-deal with the club in March.

“I appreciate the opportunity I had here at Chippa United FC to grow my career and be a part of the team. I’ll never forget the experiences I had working here. All the best for the future ayeye Chilli Boys. Enough respect,” Pfumbidzai tweeted.

In response, Chippa United also tweeted:

“The Last Dance. We bid farewell to Mr. Ronald Pfumbidzai, wishing him all the best at his new club (SuperSport United). See you on the other side next season! Your presence will forever be missed in the Chilli Family.”

At SuperSport, Pfumbidzai will play along with his compatriots George Chigova and Onismor Bhasera who was reportedly considering retirement end of season.

He was signed by SuperSport after being considered as a suitable replacement for Thatayaone Ditlhokwe who left the Pretoria side to join the Soweto giants, Kaizer Chiefs.