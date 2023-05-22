Mushekwi to the rescue, scores second half brace to help Greentown draw

Former CAPS United and Mamelodi Sundowns striker Nyasha Mushekwi netted a second half brace in the 53rd and 56th minutes to help his Greentown Zhejiang come from two goals down to draw with Qingdao Hainu on Friday.

Greentown who have had a slow start to the season, compared to last campaign, were trailing 2-0 at half time.

It was before Mushekwi who finished the 2022 season with 18 goals went on to level matters just before the hour mark.

With his latest brace, the former Warriors striker has scored three goals in eight games so far this season.

The 36-year-old striker who is Zhejiang’s all-time top scorer opened his account last month (end of April) when his side suffered a 2-1 loss to SD Taishan.

Mushekwi extended his contract with Zhejiang in January, the club announced.

“We are delighted to announce that Zhejiang’s all-time top scorer Nyasha Mushekwi has renewed his contract with the club,” they wrote on Twitter.

Last season, Mushekwi made history by scoring the fastest goal ever since the formation of the Chinese Super League.

The goal came through after 38 seconds when Zhejiang drew Shanghai Port on Saturday 20 August 2022.