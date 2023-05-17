EFL outfit Charlton Athletic release Macauley Bonne, striker club hunting

Sky Bet League One side Charlton Athletic have released Zimbabwean international and former Ipswich Town and Queens Park Rangers Football Club striker Macauley Bonne, (27).

The club confirmed on their website that Bonne was set to leave the club following the expiration of his contract.

He will be released together five other players including Sean Clare, Ryan Inniss and Albie Morgan.

Wrote the club: “The following players will leave the club following the expiration of their contracts: Macauley Bonne, Sean Clare, Alex Gilbey, Nathan Harness, Ryan Inniss, Albie Morgan.”

The 27-year-old forward had rejoined Charlton Athletic in January after being released by Queens Park Rangers.

Bonne’s release comes nearly a month after he was dropped from the team when Charlton Athletic faced Mk Dons in April following a social media gaffe.

His official instagram account was seen liking a celebratory post of his former club Ipswich Town when they handed Athletic a heavy 6-0 defeat.