FIFA president Gianni Infantino praises Munetsi for philanthropic work

Highly-rated Warriors and Stade Reims defensive midfielder Marshall Munetsi is continuing to make waves in Europe altogether raising Zimbabwe’s flag high.

This comes after his recent recognition by the world football governing body, FIFA President Gianni Infantino who wrote a special letter to the 26-year-old commending his philanthropic works.

Last week, Munetsi put pen to paper to extend his stay at Reims by one year and his contract now runs up to 2027.

However, it is the clause described by FIFA as a “special agreement” between Munetsi and Reims that has charmed the football federation’s boss, Infantino.

According to the clause, the ex-Orlando Pirates midfielder’s foundation named after him will receive a €100 (US$111) donation for every kilometer he runs in the field of play during Reims matches.

As a result, Infantino sent Munetsi a special letter through Zimbabwean Solomon Mudege who is the Head of FIFA Development Programmes (Africa) as well as Regional Director of the FIFA Member Associations Division for Africa Gelson Fernandes.

They also presented the Zimbabwean international with a jersey and match ball to endorse his charity works.

“FIFA’s Gelson Fernandes and Solomon Mudege visited Stade de Reims today (Wednesday) to meet with Marshall Munetsi, presenting him with a special letter, ball and shirt, on behalf of the FIFA President, Gianni Infantino.

“After signing a new contract, the club and Marshall entered into a special agreement. For each KM the midfielder runs during games, the club will donate €100 to the Marshall Munetsi Foundation, which provides access to education for children from underprivileged communities.

“Fans at the stadium and TV viewers will be able to follow live the number of kilometres ran by Marshall. The FIFA President praised “…this magnificent initiative for Zimbabwean youth and your exemplary commitment to fight for a better world,” reads FIFA’s tweet.

Apart from the recently signed clause, in March, Prime Video Sport France reported that Munetsi donates 10% of his salary to his foundation in Mabvuku.

“Marshall Munetsi doesn’t forget where he comes from! The Stade de Reims player donates around 10% of his salary each month to the developmental of his foundation in Zimbabwe,” said the French publication.