Chipinge infant’s grave dug, corpse missing… suspected ritual purposes

By Fungayi Munyoro-Chingaira | Chipinge Times |

CHISUMBANJE – Police in Manicaland are investigating a case where the grave of a minor (7) was desecrated, and the body is missing, Manicaland Provincial Police Spokesperson Inspector Nobert Muzondo has confirmed.

He said villagers suspect the body was taken for ritual purposes. However, a suspected mentally challenged man who is missing is also accused of desecrating the grave and removing the body.

The incident happened at Musaonyerwa Village under Chief Garahwa in Chipinge. It was discovered by a villager, Lucky Tafamba, who was looking for his head of cattle around 5 pm.

Kylah Mugonda (7) was buried on February 7, 2023. Tafamba saw that the grave had been desecrated.

He informed the village head, Partson Zongondi, the same day and filed a Police report at ZRP Chisumbanje the next day.

Tafamba told Police that he suspected one Cephas Chongana Kujirichita, who is allegedly mentally challenged, of desecrating the grave after villagers saw him loitering in the graveyard on May 5, 2023.

Kujirichita is accused of removing a tombstone from a grave in the graveyard.

Police officers who attended the scene interviewed Kujiricha’s mother, Tracy Chibheme, who told them that her son is mentally challenged. She said he went missing on May 5, 2023, the same day he was seen loitering in the graveyard. She went on to say that Kujiricha was violent towards her.

“We are investigating circumstances surrounding a case of violating a grave in Chisumbanje. No arrests have been made so far. Locals suspect a mentally challenged man of desecrating the grave,” said Muzondo.

When the infant’s teenage mother, Sipiwe Muyambo (19), was advised, she said she did not know the grave was violated.

Inspector Muzondo said investigations are in progress.