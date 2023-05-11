Serbian coach Dragojlo Stanojlović eyeing Dynamos coaching job

Serbian international coach Dragojlo Stanojlović is reportedly interested in coaching Harare giants Dynamos given one day the vacancy arises at the club.

According to H-Metro, the 67-year-old gaffer who once coached Botswana top flight side Mochudi Centre Chiefs is ‘keen’ to coach DeMbare in the future.

Stanojlovic’s handlers who spoke to the state-owned newspaper said: “He has the experience of working in African football and believes coaching Dynamos, and the challenges that come with that, could be something that will be good for him,” sources said.

“Obviously, there isn’t any vacancy at Dynamos, in terms of the head coach, but you know how it is in this business, you need your name to be remembered when an opportunity arises.”

The Glamour Boys were last coached by a foreign coach in 2016 when they appointed Portuguese international Paulo Jorge Silva on a three-year-deal.

Jorge Silva was sacked early into the 2016 following a poor run which saw him register five points in five games.

Since then the hot seat at DeMbare has been sat by local coaches in Lloyd Mutasa, Lloyd ‘Mablanyo’ Chigowe, Tonderai Ndiraya and Herbert Maruwa who is currently in charge of the team.