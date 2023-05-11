Against all odds: Winky D wins Best African/Dancehall Entertainer Award

Despite his music being banned on national radios and television, snubbed from local awards and shows violently disrupted by riot police, Zim Dancehall musician Winky D continues to be recognised abroad with the 40th International Reggae and World Music Awards crowing him Best African Dancehall Entertainer for the second time in a row.

Winky D, real name Wallace Chirumiko’s experience in Zimbabwe only confirms a Bible verse, Luke 4:24 which says: “Verily I say unto you, no prophet is accepted in his own country.”

Nigerian singer Burna Boy also won the Best Afrobeat Entertainer at the same platform.

Winky D Vigilance Family page confirmed the development saying:

“Despite the challenges he has faced, Winky D DiBigman remains committed to his craft and continues to release hits…zeen Congratulations IRAWMA Best African Dancehall Entertainer.

“International Reggae and World Music Awards – IRAWMA.”

After the release of his album, Eureka Eureka, at the new year’s eve, Winky D also referred to as DiBigman, faced backlash from Zanu-PF members who accused him of singing politics.

This was because his latest songs highlight the socio-economic struggles the ordinary citizens are facing under Zanu-PF rule in Zimbabwe.

Government controlled media houses started to block his music while police launched crackdowns on his shows.

This, however, did not stop him from being recognised internationally.

Zimbabwean reggae artist Buffalo Souljah congratulated the “Ibotso” chanter saying:

“Congratulations my brother Winky D DiBigman for winning the Jamaican International Reggae World Music Awards ‘African Dancehall entertainer award against all the Top African Dancehall artists. Our time is coming, let’s not lose Hope. No man is bigger than God. Zim to the world,” he said.

Main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said the multi award winning musician had made Zimbabwe proud.

“Huge congratulations to Winky D DiBigman for winning the Best African/Dancehall Entertainer Award at The 40th International Reggae and World Music Awards- IRAWMA held in Kingston, Jamaica. You continue to make Zimbabwe proud,” she said

Pro-democracy activist Makomborero Haruzivishe said:

“Congratulations to Winky D for winning the Best African Dancehall Entertainer and Burna Boy for winning the Best Afrobeat Entertainer awards at the IRAWMA Awards.

“Please Retweet to appreciate our African Giants Winky D and Burna Boy for representing Africa to the world!

“Troubled at home by the corrupt government officials, his music banned on national radios and television, his shows violently disrupted by riot police and snubbed by promoters sympathetic to corrupt government officials …. BUT still Winky D rises and is HONORED by the world!”