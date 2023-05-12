I wasn’t aware of Pirates’ exit, it was all rumours in my ears: Dzvukamanja

Soweto giants Orlando Pirates’ forward Terrence Dzvukamanja has revealed he “wasn’t aware” his club was planning to ship him out in January, saying he “just heard from people there are rumours that are trending I might leave the club”.

The former Ngezi Platinum Stars player is quoted by FARPost outlining, at that time, he only thought of “putting the hard work and helping the team [ win]” rather than worrying about his future.

“I wasn’t aware of anything, I was just hearing from people that there are rumours that are trending that I might leave the club but I wasn’t aware.

“For me I wasn’t thinking about playing to secure my contract because it’s ending, for me it was just about putting the hard work and helping the team,” FARPost publication wrote on Friday.

This comes after multiple reports from South Africa, in November, suggested the 29-year-old who saw little game time at the start of the season was set to be offloaded by the Buccaneers.

By that time, he had only featured once in 13 matches, resulting in sources telling different publications that he was not in coach Jose Riveiro’s plans.

“I think it’s safe to say his time with the club has come to an end. It doesn’t seem like anything is going to change because he doesn’t even make match-day squad,” one source told The Citizen.

“Things are not going so well for him (Terrence Dzvukamanja) and he has started seeing that now because a lot of things you see at training.

“He is no longer being seen as an important player. He is one of those players who seem like they just make up numbers in the squad and are just helping regular guys to train.”

But following top notch performances of late, the club made a u-turn.

The DStv Premiership giants are now reportedly considering offering the lanky forward a new deal as they look to tie him down since his contract with the club expires next month (30 June).