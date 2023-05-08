Brilliant Munetsi’s solitary strike earns Stade Reims three points

Fresh from extending his stay at Stade de Reims after putting pen to paper to sign a new deal set to expire in 2027, Warriors midfielder Marshall Munetsi scored the only goal of the match to help his side beat Lille 1-0 on Saturday.

Munetsi scored from a rebound in the 21st minute after Folarin Balogun’s lobby shot hit the cross bar.

This was before the ex-Orlando Pirates man pulled a diving header to score the solitary goal which was the difference.

With the goal, the 26-year-old added his season’s tally to seven goals after 34 matches that Reims have played so far.

The ex-Baroka FC combative midfielder scored barely 24 hours after extending his contract with the Red and Whites.

He signed a lucrative deal with a clause set to see Reims donate 100€ (US$111) to his foundation in Zimbabwe for every kilometer he runs on the pitch.

“I am very happy to continue my journey in this incredible club and I would like to thank the president and the management for once again showing their confidence in me.

“I also want to thank the staff and the players who have helped me grow and become a better player and a better person,” he wrote on his Facebook timeline in reaction to his new deal.

It comes at a time Munetsi also reportedly donates 10% of his salary each month to the developmental of his foundation in Mabvuku, Harare.