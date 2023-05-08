Teenage Hadebe suffers serious injury, set to be out for 5-6 months

United-States based Warriors defender Teenage Hadebe has begun his road to recovery after suffering a serious leg injury set to sideline him for 5-6 months.

Hadebe broke his leg last week injuring his ankle as well as his sheen resulting in his right foot being plastered.

The gangly defender was absent when Houston Dynamo played to a goalless draw with Real Salt Lake on Sunday.

However, the former Kaizer Chiefs and Highlanders FC defender underwent a successful surgery over the weekend.

“Road to recovery. Big thanks to Dr Greaser and his team on a successful surgery thankful for all the support from my family, friends and teammates Houston Dynamo. Can’t wait to be back,” Hadebe tweeted.

The injury is likely set to see the 27-year-old being ruled out for the rest of the 2023 season which started on 25 February and ends on 21 October.