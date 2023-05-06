‘I won’t show up’ — Makhadzi cautions fans not to book her through Open Mic

By Constance Gaanakgomo | TshisaLIVE |

A week after Makhadzi parted ways with her former record label, the musician has already cautioned promoters not to book her via her old label … or else!

Taking to her Twitter timeline, the Red Card hitmaker posted her new booking details.

“Book me now. Don’t book me via Open Mic because honestly I won’t show up, the contract has ended. I don’t want to fight with promoters and my fans,” she tweeted.

On Wednesday (May 3) the musician announced she had cut ties with Open Mic Productions.

“The relationship between myself and Open Mic Productions was like a match made in heaven as it elevated both of us to become top household names in the South African music industry. Our relationship produced four studio albums and all the albums did very well.

“I would like to thank Open Mic Productions for the good work and contribution they made in my music career and I have learnt a lot from them,” she said.

Makhadzi is fresh from being accused of not showing up at an event in Limpopo.

Open Mic Productions label manager Brenden Maseko told TshisaLIVE the Ghanama hitmaker was never booked for the event at Tzaneen.

“It’s a lie, they’ve never booked Makhadzi … ask them to send you an invoice from us or POP [proof of payment] they made to Open Mic or Makhadzi — there is no such thing.”

According to Sunday World, Makhadzi was booked by businessman Jeffrey Malatji to perform at Ejays Lounge in Moime village outside Tzaneen on Saturday.

The businessman told the publication Makhadzi said she did not attend the show because she was not paid.