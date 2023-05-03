High Court judge Justice Owen Tagu dies at the Avenues Clinic in Harare

High Court judge Justice Owen Tagu (54) died at the Avenues Clinic in Harare on Tuesday after succumbing to a kidney failure.

Tagu who was born in Shurugwi and studied the law at the University of Zimbabwe from 1988 to 1991 was appointed to the High Court in 2013.

He initially joined the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs as a magistrate in 1992.

Chief Justice Luke Malaba has sent his condolences to the Tagu family via a statement issued by the Judicial Service Commission.

“The Chief Justice of Zimbabwe and chairperson of the Judicial Service Commission, Hon Justice Luke Malaba; the Judicial Service Commissioners; the Judge President of the High Court; Judges and Magistrates; the Secretary of the Judicial Service Commission; and all members of the Judicial Service would like to express deepest condolences to the Tagu family on the passing on of the Honourable Justice Owen Tagu at Avenues Clinic in Harare on Tuesday May 2, 2023.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Mrs Farai Tagu and children. May the Lord comfort them during this difficult time,” the statement read.

Mourners are gathered at number 2387 Crowhill Views, Borrowdale in Harare and burial arrangements will be announced in due course.