Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Warriors defender Adam Chicksen signs new contract with Notts County

FootballFeaturedNews
By Tafadzwa Chigandiwa 32,392
Warriors fringe player Adam Chicksen (30) agreed to put pen to paper on a new contract his English fifth tier side Notts County FC in June 2022
Warriors fringe player Adam Chicksen (30) agreed to put pen to paper on a new contract his English fifth tier side Notts County FC in June 2022

One-time Zimbabwe Warriors left back Adam Chicksen has extended his stay at Notts County after penning a new two-year-deal with the English fifth tier outfit.

The 31-year-old who arrived at Meadow Lane in 2020 has been outstanding this season for County who are second on the table with 106 points in 45 matches.

He has been described on the club’s website as a player who “elevated himself to cult-hero status among supporters with his tireless performances” since joining them.

Despite playing left back position, the former Bradford City defender has been scoring goals for fun finding the net 11 times his best ever in a single season.

Previously, he had scored seven times in his entire career.

Related Articles

‘Unstoppable’ Zim defender Adam Chicksen nets sixth goal of…

11,342

Adam Chicksen grabs a brace in Notts County’s 6-1 win over…

15,606

Adam Chicksen scores in Notts County’s 1-0 win over…

19,012

Zim Warrior Adam Chicksen agrees new contract with Notts…

14,887
1 of 3

County confirmed Chicksen’s contract extension in a joint-statement issued by the board of directors and the club’s head coach Luke Williams on Tuesday.

It reads: “We’re delighted to reward the immense contribution Adam has made to the club.

“As a player, we think he has a very unique skillset – incredible stamina and determination which compliment his qualities at both ends of the pitch.

“As a person, he has embraced the club’s philosophy superbly and become an amazing role model for his team-mates, leading by example day-in, day-out.

“He’s a huge asset in so many ways and we know our supporters will share our happiness that he has committed his future to us.”

Chicksen was part of the Warriors squad that played a back-to-back fixture with Algeria in November 2020 during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments