Warriors defender Adam Chicksen signs new contract with Notts County

One-time Zimbabwe Warriors left back Adam Chicksen has extended his stay at Notts County after penning a new two-year-deal with the English fifth tier outfit.

The 31-year-old who arrived at Meadow Lane in 2020 has been outstanding this season for County who are second on the table with 106 points in 45 matches.

He has been described on the club’s website as a player who “elevated himself to cult-hero status among supporters with his tireless performances” since joining them.

Despite playing left back position, the former Bradford City defender has been scoring goals for fun finding the net 11 times his best ever in a single season.

Previously, he had scored seven times in his entire career.

County confirmed Chicksen’s contract extension in a joint-statement issued by the board of directors and the club’s head coach Luke Williams on Tuesday.

It reads: “We’re delighted to reward the immense contribution Adam has made to the club.

“As a player, we think he has a very unique skillset – incredible stamina and determination which compliment his qualities at both ends of the pitch.

“As a person, he has embraced the club’s philosophy superbly and become an amazing role model for his team-mates, leading by example day-in, day-out.

“He’s a huge asset in so many ways and we know our supporters will share our happiness that he has committed his future to us.”

Chicksen was part of the Warriors squad that played a back-to-back fixture with Algeria in November 2020 during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.