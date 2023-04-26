Nyasha Mushekwi scores his first goal of the season for Zhejiang in China

Former Warriors and CAPS United striker Nyasha Mushekwi opened his scoring account in the just started 2023 Chinese Super League campaign after netting in his side Zhejiang 2-1 loss to SD Taishan.

The league encounter was played at the Hangzhou Dragon Stadium on Tuesday.

Mushekwi struck in the 78th minute to pull one back for Zhejiang however his goal was not enough to help the visitors to force a draw or even record a victory.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns striker was yet to find the back of the net this season after making two appearances.

With Tuesday’s goal, Mushekwi will be hoping to replicate last season’s form which saw him finish with 18 goals.

Zhejian are at the bottom of the log table in the Chinese Super League with zero points in three matches played so far.