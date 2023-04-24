Dzvukamanja scores in Orlando Pirates’ 2-1 win over Cape Town City

Zimbabwe international forward Terrence Dzvukamanja was on target for Orlando Pirates when the Soweto giants defeated Cape Town City 2-1 at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

The lanky forward equalised for Pirates in the 27th minute to score his fifth goal of the season.

He headed home to level matters after the Buccaneers were made to trail 1-0, 17 minutes into the game after Khanyisa Mayo’s hard and low shot.

Monnapule Pule scored a late goal in the 77th minute to seal victory for Pirates who made it five league wins.

Dzvukamanja’s contract with Pirates is set to expire at the end of the season.

He is reportedly likely set to extend his stay at the club after head coach Jose Riveiro who wanted to ship him out in January made a u-turn.