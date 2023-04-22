Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Bosso release 2023 kit, same manufacturer as DeMbare, Simba Bhora

By Tafadzwa Chigandiwa 15,443
Bulawayo giants Highlanders Football Club have unveiled their new kits for the ongoing 2023 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League [CLPSL] campaign.
Bosso are sponsored by the United Kingdom manufacturer, OTB Looks who also sponsor their arch rivals Dynamos and Simba Bhora.

Posting on their official Facebook page, Bosso released a set of four kits that has two home jerseys, away as well as the alternative kits.

Highlanders unveil their kits a day after Dynamos and Simba Bhora officially released theirs.

The three teams (Bosso, DeMbare and Simba) are likely set to use their new uniforms in their next assignments.

Bosso who won the 2023 Uhuru Cup on Tuesday after beating DeMbare 5-3 on penalties, play Yadah FC at National Sports Stadium in Harare on Saturday.

DeMbare are away to Bulawayo Chiefs while Simba Bhora are also set to travel to Zvishavane to play Sheasham.

