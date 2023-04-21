Real Betis Academy appoint Marshall Machazane to his first coaching post

Real Betis Academy Zimbabwe have appointed former CAPS United, Dynamos and Highlanders centre back Marshall Machazane.

Real Betis announced Machazane’s appointment on Thursday.

“We are delighted to welcome Marshall Machazane into our Technical Team,” they wrote in their social media pages.

“Marshall (Machazane) will take the roles of our Strength and Conditioning coach as well as an Assistant coach in our Youth teams.”

Speaking on Machazane’s appointment, Real Betis chairman Gerald Sibanda said:

“He brings in mentorship, composure and great experience from his playing career. He identifies with our brand and has charmed us with his love for Spanish football after his recent Certification in Spain .

“We are happy for all our players to learn and develop through his football knowledge and excited to see his development as a Coach.”

Machazane who was in Spain recently after enrolling for a coaching course with the Barcelona Innovation Hub expressed his delight following the Real Betis appointment.

“I am looking forward to working with all the players as we groom them and train them to become our future professional footballers,” he said.

“I am also looking forward to working with all the coaches, management and sharing ideas and knowledge on how we could take our players to next level. I am more than excited.”