Zim teen Matthew Mparaganda signs first pro-contract with Feyenoord

Promising Zimbabwean youngster Matthew Mparaganda (15) signed his first professional football contract with Dutch top tier side Feyenoord FC.

Mparaganda put pen to paper on a three-year-deal set to expire mid 2026.

The club announced the deal on their website Tuesday afternoon: “Matthew Mparaganda signed his first professional contract with Feyenoord.

“The 15-year-old defender of Feyenoord Under 16 signed a three-year contract under the watchful eye of family in De Kuip. He is therefore linked to the club until mid-2026,” they wrote.

Feyenoord’s Head of Academy Rini Coolen expressed his delight: “Matthew is an excellent example of a player who, because of his good mentality, does everything every day to become a better footballer.

“As a modern left wing defender, Matthew puts a lot of energy into training and matches and also has the necessary physical conditions. He can also easily handle different game systems. Signing his first contract is a wonderful reward for him.”

Reacting to his first pro-contract, the 15-year-old defender said: “It’s a special day for me. Not many footballers can say that they signed a contract at the age of 15.

“The fact that I was able to do this in front of my parents and family at Feyenoord makes me very proud.

“My goal is to eventually reach Feyenoord 1. But until then I have to develop myself as well as possible within Feyenoord Academy.”

As quoted on the club’s website, “Mparaganda started his football career at amateur club VVIJ from IJsselstein.

“Through the youth academy of FC Utrecht, Mparaganda then transferred to Feyenoord Academy in the summer of 2018.

“The current season he is a player of Feyenoord Under 16, which is trained by Brian Pinas and Robin van Persie.

“The left leg also made his debut in the Orange Under 15 last month during the won exhibition match against the peers of Belgium (3-0).”