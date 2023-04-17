UPDATE: 13 killed in horror Chivhu bus crash…. several others injured

Thirteen people perished, while several others were injured when a Timboon Bus coach was involved in an accident 5km before Chivhu town along the Murambinda-Chivhu highway on Sunday morning.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said police would reveal more details on the Chivhu accident in due course.

One of the Chivhu accident survivors, Mr Simon Marufu of Nharira Village, said when he boarded the bus there was mist and rain showers.

“The weather was foggy and there was mist. I boarded the bus around 6am .I donʼt know what happened later,” he said.

The Zimbabwe Passenger Transport Organisation said it was saddened by the loss of life in the Chivhu accident.

ZPTO chairman, Dr Samson Nhanhanga, said: “We are saddened by the accident that occurred in Chivhu yesterday. Timboon Coaches company is one of our members.

“We wish a speedy recovery to all the injured and we commiserate with the families who lost their loved ones.

“Currently we are co-operating with the police as they conduct their investigations. We are all also assisting the injured and the bereaved. As bus operators, we will continue to prioritise the safety of our passengers.”

In a separate accident, four people died and four others were injured when the driver of a Toyota Quantum they were travelling in lost control of the vehicle which veered off the road and overturned several times before landing on its wheels.

The accident occurred at the five kilometre peg along Murehwa-Madicheche Road on Friday at about 9am.

On the Murehwa accident Asst Comm Nyathi said: “The ZRP reports a fatal road traffic accident that occurred at the five kilometre peg along Murehwa-Madicheche Road on April 14, 2023, at around 9am where a motorist who was driving a Toyota Quantum vehicle with eight occupants, lost control of the vehicle which veered off the road and overturned several times before landing on its wheels. As a result, two people died on the spot while two others died on admission to Murehwa Hospital. Four others were severely injured.”

Police have also released the names of the 10 people who died in an accident which occurred along Harare-Masvingo highway on April 7, 2023.

The victims have been positively identified by their next of kin.

They are Alfred Nyoni (42), Elizabeth Siwela (67), Fadzai Chikono (48), Juliet Mapfumo (63), Tawanda Chazunguza (age not given), Farai Chinyama (65), Godloves Zhou (four months) and Juliet Chauke, all from Gokwe.

The 10th victim was identified as Peter Maputi (49) from Chegutu.

The police appealed to motorists to exercise extreme caution on the countryʼs roads to safeguard human lives. Masvingo Mirror