‘I will be OK’ — Nadia Nakai on making a comeback after AKA’s death

Zimbabwean-South African rapper Nadia Nakai is finally back at work following the crushing blow of losing her boyfriend Kiernan “AKA” Forbes who was shot dead in Durban last month.

AKA was shot and killed outside a restaurant in Durban on the 10th of February, alongside his long-time friend and former manager Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane.

After taking time off to mourn her lover, Nakai has thanked those who comforted her while confirming she returned to work on March 24 with the support of AKA’s family

“I just want to say THANK YOU to everyone that supported me as I went back to work this weekend. I am so grateful for what people did for me just to make sure I’m okay.

“Sometimes I feel I’m undeserving of the support, the messages the hugs and love from my friends, family, fans as well as the venues I worked this weekend.

“It really gave me hope that I will be okay… There are so many genuinely good people out there and I’ll never take it for granted. THANK YOU guys! ❤️,” Nakai wrote.

Although police in South Africa are refusing to confirm, several newspapers in the country insist three men were arrested over the weekend in Cape Town over AKA’s murder.

Netwerk24 reports that “three men were taken in for questioning in Belhar on the Cape Flats at the weekend and that “the area is well-known territory of the 27s number gang.”

Its believed that the use of CCTV and “meticulous detective work” was crucial in finding a breakthrough in the case.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda still insists there is “no update on the AKA matter” but sources speaking to the media indicate “10 detectives were assigned to investigate the case” and made a breakthrough.