CCTV footage helped catch suspects detained in AKA murder case

Although police in South Africa are refusing to confirm, several newspapers in the country still insist three men were arrested in Cape Town over the murder of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and long-time friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane.

AKA and Tibz were gunned down along Florida Road in Durban on February 10 in what police have already concluded was an assassination.

Netwerk24 reports that “three men were taken in for questioning in Belhar on the Cape Flats at the weekend and that “the area is well-known territory of the 27s number gang.”

Its believed that the use of CCTV and “meticulous detective work” was crucial in finding a breakthrough in the case.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda still insists there is “no update on the AKA matter” but sources speaking to the media indicate “10 detectives were assigned to investigate the case” and made a breakthrough.

“The CCTV footage of the shooting that was leaked onto social media was blurry compared to the original downloaded footage from Wish that police had in their possession. In the original footage the cops were able to zoom in quite significantly,” a source is quoted saying.

“An informer was flown up from Cape Town to Johannesburg to meet officials. The problem with hitmen is that they are normally contracted by middlemen. Whoever ordered the hit would have done it through someone else. Cops will now need to interrogate the suspects for a name,” the source added.

The suspects who were arrested over the weekend will be brought to Durban to be charged.