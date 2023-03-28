14-year-old Kenyan boy kills self after being sent home over school fees

A 14-year-old boy in Kigumo Village, Embu County, Kenya, has killed himself after being sent home to collect the balance of his school fees, Citizen TV reports.

Dickson Mwenda, a class eight pupil at Kiriari Primary School, was on Tuesday morning asked to go back home because of a shortfall in his fees.

Area assistant chief Nelson Muturi confirmed the incident and told the website the boy “arrived home from school and met her mother tending to other siblings.”

“Muturi adds that after a brief chat with his mother, the boy entered the house. Shortly, her mother prepared to escort him back to school, only to find Mwenda dangling from the roof,” the report states.

The boy’s body has been taken to the mortuary while police conduct more investigations into the incident which has baffled fellow villagers.