Impressive Terrence Dzvukamanja to pen a new deal with Orlando Pirates

Soweto giants Orlando Pirates are said to be considering offering Zimbabwean international Terrence Dzvukamanja a new deal as they look to tie down the forward whose contract with the club is set to expire in three months time.

Dzvukamanja whose career at Pirates has of late, took a significant positive twist following his scintillating form is likely to extend his stay at the club.

His contract expires at the end of June.

Albeit, after impressing the Buccaneers head coach Jose Riveiro who wanted to sell him in January, the 28-year-old ‘most underrated’ forward is reportedly lined up for a contract extension.

FARPost reports that the former Ngezi Platinum Stars star who joined Pirates at the start of the 2020/21 campaign from now defunct Bidvest Wits is in coach Riveiro’s plans for next season.

A source close to the player also told the publication, Orlando Pirates are planning not to let him leave the club.

“Terrence Dzvukamanja had a tough start to the season. Even though he had a few injury setbacks, his lack of game time was concerning. He was supposed to leave Pirates in January.

“But it looks like since he broke into the Pirates’ starting line-up in January, the coaches have been impressed with his work rate,” the source revealed.

“So we can expect Dzvukamanja to be kept for the next season because you can see he has brought a new dimension in that attack.”

Before proving his worth late last year, the attacker was linked with a move to SuperSport United where his former coach at Bidvest Wits Gavin Hunt was reportedly keen to reunite with him.

Dzvukamanja has three goals and one assist in 10 appearances for Pirates in all competitions in the current season.