‘You were right for my boy,’ says AKA’s father Tony Forbes to Nadia Nakai

By Joy Mphande | TimesLive |

AKA’s father Tony Forbes penned a heartfelt letter to his son’s girlfriend, rapper Nadia Nakai.

Kiernan “AKA” Forbes was gunned down outside a popular restaurant in Durban on February 10 alongside his lifelong friend, celebrity chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane.

AKA and Nadia went public about their relationship in March 2022 when they posted a video of them sharing a kiss while at Orthodox VIP Lounge in Johannesburg, and since then had not shied away from gushing about each other on social media or when seen in public.

Taking to his Instagram timeline on Wednesday, Tony wrote an appreciation post to Nadia, who has been inconsolable since AKA’s passing, speaking of how he always could tell she was perfect for him.

“Nadia, from the first day that I met you I knew you were right for my boy. See that smile on his dial! Thank you for loving him, he loved you truly. We love you.”

AKA’s mother Lynn Forbes has also lauded Nadia on her timeline for always showing her son love and respect throughout their relationship.

“I am forever indebted to you for the way you love and respect my son to this day. You showed him what real love and respect is and you brought out the absolute best in him.

“Kiernan was born with love, raised in love, gave love to so many and all he wanted in return was to be loved and respected in the same way. You gave that to him and he died surrounded by love. Thank you,” she wrote.