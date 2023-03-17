Family and friends bid farewell to SA jazz musician Gloria Bosman

By Joy Mphande | TimesLive |

Family and friends of award-winning jazz musician Gloria Bosman gathered at the Soweto Theatre, Jabulani, to bid her farewell on Friday.

Her death shot up the trends list on March 14. The cause of death and details of her funeral are yet to be announced.

The singer has been praised by colleagues as a woman who was passionate about her craft.

Director at Breakout and Healthwell brands Damon Forbes recalled witnessing Bosman’s career from inception to her becoming a star.

“When [I was] at Sheer [music label] we found and developed lots of talent through the 1990s and 2000s and Gloria was really an amazing artist. It was an honour to have worked with her for six albums, many concerts and awards. Thank you to Gloria for all she gave to us. May she live on through her music,” he told TshisaLIVE.

Gallo Music GM Rob Cowling recalled knowing Bosman from 1999 when he assisted in releasing her debut album Tranquillity.

Cowling said he would remember the singer through her music.

“She was an amazing talent and person. She had wonderful vocals and wrote wonderful songs. It’s incredibly sad to see someone like that, who you worked with for such a long time, go so suddenly. I think it’s a big loss in the industry and unfortunately it seems common these days, we keep losing artists … she was such a nice person.”