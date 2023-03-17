Kwekwe businessman offers to re-build Globe and Phoenix School

A Kwekwe businessman on Friday pledged to build a new school to replace Globe and Phoenix Primary which a day earlier closed after one of its classrooms collapsed into a mine shaft underneath.

Eighteen grade five children were injured following the mishap on Thursday, which was blamed on illegal gold panning by artisanal miners.

The school was immediately closed after the incident, with officials saying it would now have to be re-located because of extensive tunnels underneath its present location.

Kwekwe businessman, Solomon Matsa, who is Business Empowerment Forum president as well as chairman of the Kwekwe Hoteliers Association, pledged to fund the re-building of the new school wherever and whenever it is re-located.

In addition, he pledged to pay the hospital bills for the injured children, some of whom were admitted for treatment.

“We have witnessed the accident that has happened here, and we feel ashamed as Kwekwe community. Therefore, as Inductoserve Holdings we have donated some money for the injured pupils to get medical attention,” he said.

“We have pledged to build four classrooms for the new school wherever it is going to (be) built. This school was condemned a long time ago, so a new place will be identified.

“We are offering four classrooms because we can’t put our kids at risk at this level, we need to act fast. We cannot wait for everyone to die here,” said Matsa. New Ziana