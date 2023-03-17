TV personality Allan Riddell dies in SA after long battle with cancer

Legendary Zimbabwean TV presenter Allan Riddell has died in Johannesburg, South Africa after a long battle with cancer, his friends have confirmed to Nehanda Radio.

Riddell, a former chairman of the Advertising and Publicity Club of Harare was undoubtedly one of the giants of advertising, broadcasting, entertainment and fundraising in the country.

In July 2021, Nehanda Radio broke the news of his illness, quoting longtime colleague and fellow broadcaster Noreen Welch.

“He has been and is a dear friend of many years, and since we first met and worked together at RBC. How I wish I could be with him at this time. I had such a vivid dream of him last night too,” Welch said at the time.

On Friday, Welch took to Facebook and confirmed Riddell’s passing;

“Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Allan Riddell in Johannesburg after a long battle with cancer.

“Absolutely one of the giants of advertising and publicity, broadcasting, entertainment and fundraising, former chairman of the Advertising and Publicity Club of Harare and the Mayor’s Christmas Cheer Fund of Harare. A dearly loved friend fly high Allan you were the best 💕💕.”

Born in Durban South Africa, Riddell was a familiar face on television screens in a number of countries as a show presenter and a news anchor. He also appeared on the BBC and various television programs in South Africa, Kenya and Zimbabwe.