Football fan who ran onto pitch to punch Jack Grealish found dead

Paul Mitchell, a football fan jailed in 2019 for punching England star Jack Grealish, has been found dead.

Tributes have been coming in for Mitchell, who was 32. The fan was reportedly found dead at an address in Birmingham.

Mitchell served four weeks of his sentence after pleading guilty to assault and to invading the pitch after admitting he had done it “as a joke”. He was also handed a 10-year ban from attending football matches as part of his punishment.

A number of fellow football fans have shared tributes to Mitchell on social media. Messages came from Birmingham City fans as well as supporters of other clubs.

“Paul absolutely adored his three children,” the late football fan’s cousin Lucy Mitchell told The Sun.

“He always had a smile on his face no matter what. He had the kindest heart. He is sadly going to be missed by a lot of people.

“Our family loved him so much,” his mum Debbie Drew said. Other fans called him a “legend” and shared messages of support.

“Rip Paul Mitchell, football is everything, sad to see a fellow football fan taken so soon,” one wrote. Another said: “I’ve been busy all day and on and off twitter so I’ve only just heard about Paul Mitchell a Brummie boy and legend I tell you it’s such a s*** time for blues but he was a good lad RIP Paul.” Mirror